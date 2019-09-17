Dabo, players discuss week four matchup with Charlotte

CLEMSON, S.C. (WOLO) — The No. 1 Clemson Tigers have won a program-best 18 straight wins dating back to last season, and sit at a convincing 3-0 so far in 2019. That doesn’t mean they look at this week’s matchup with Charlotte as an easy matchup by any means.

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney says Charlotte has the most explosive offense the Tigers have seen this season — and he’s not exaggerating. The 49ers are averaging 296 rushing yards of offense per game, with plays of 65, 68, and 69 yards respectively in their first three games.

Here’s what coach Swinney, wide receiver Will Swinney, and running back Lyn-J Dixon had to say about their home matchup with Charlotte.

Kickoff will be at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday at Death Valley.