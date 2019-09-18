Calhoun Co. deputies look for woman accused of using stolen credit card

Calhoun Co.,SC (WOLO)— The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office is hoping you may recognize the woman seen in this surveillance image.

According to authorities, the woman was captured on camera using what was reported as a stolen bank card at a Publix grocery store.

According to authorities, the bank card and several other items were stolen on 6/6/2019 from a home in the Sandy Run area of Calhoun County. Later that same night officials say video surveillance captured a male and female using the bank card the grocery chain located in North Charleston, SC.

The bald male captured in the image along with the woman has been since been located and interviewed.

According to Calhoun deputies, the male companion said he only knows the female as “Nicole” and was not reportedly charged in connection with any wrongdoing.

Officials ask anyone who can identify the female to contact them anonymously through Crimestoppers at 1888-CRIME-SC.