83-year-old Calhoun County man who suffers from dementia, found safe

CALHOUN COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) — An 83-year-old man from Gaston who was reported missing was found safe, according to the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office.

Earlier reported:

CALHOUN COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – An 83-year-old man from Gaston has been reported missing by the the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office and officials need your help locating him.

Jonney Ruff Albert, was last seen on Wednesday, September 18 at 11 p.m. at his residence on Sugar Hill Road, deputies say.

Albert is descibed as being 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs 141 pounds.

Officials say Albert suffers dementia and is known to walk long distances from the residence.

He was last seen wearing a grey jacket, brown shirt, blue jeans, and dark colored tennis shoes.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office or Midlands Crimestoppers.