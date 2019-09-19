Letter addressed to Westwood HS parents released following alleged threat on social media

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Richland County School District Two officials have released the letter sent to Westwood High School parents “regarding a threatening social media post.”

Dear Westwood High School Parents,

I’m writing to share information about an investigation into a threatening social media post made against our school. First, let me reassure you that there is no immediate threat or danger to our school. Hopefully, my email will help prevent the spread of rumors and misinformation and help reassure you that we take school safety very seriously.

This morning, a student reported seeing a threat against our school made by another student on Instagram. The safety tip led to an investigation. The student who made the post was identified and removed from class. During the investigation, school administrators and School Resource Officers determined the student was unarmed. No one was harmed prior to or during the investigation.

We are following district procedures and board policy in administering disciplinary consequences. The Richland County Sheriff’s Department may be releasing additional information about legal consequences.

We are proud of our student for sharing the safety tip with us and appreciate all that our employees, students and parents do to help keep our school a safe place for learning. Remember, our schools are staffed with lots of caring adults, including our school counselors, who are available to help work through issues in a productive way. If you have any questions or concerns about school safety, please contact a school administrator.

Sincerely,

Dr. Cheryl Guy

Principal

ABC Columbia will have more on this developing story.