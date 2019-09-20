Multi-agency landfill search underway for missing Sumter 5-year-old Nevaeh Adams

SUMTER, SC (WOLO) – The search for a missing Sumter 5-year-old who police presume to be deceased continues a month after she was last seen.

Here’s the latest release from the Sumter Police Department:

“Sumter Police Department with the support of state, and local agencies are conducting search operations at the Waste Management Richland Landfill in

connection to Nevaeh Adams.

In partnership with law enforcement, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children used its expertise in landfill searches to identify an area where remains and/or other evidence in the case would most likely be located.

Waste Management, which operates the landfill, was amenable in working with law enforcement to restrict further disposals in that area.

The search began Tuesday, Sept.17.

Nevaeh’s mom, Sharee Bradley was found dead inside of herLantana Apartments home on Aug. 5. Her suspected killer, Daunté Johnson, was seen running from the area and was taken into

custody a short time later.

Soon after responding, police learned Bradley had three children and the search for them began immediately. Two of the children, a 3- and a 12-year-old were located unharmed. However, efforts to find 5-year-old Nevaeh continued.

Later that night, Johnson admitted to killing Bradley as well as Nevaeh. He went on to say he placed the body of the child inside of a nearby dumpster.

Evidence collected at the scene and analyzed by the S.C. Law Enforcement Division support information given by the suspect.

That night, Dumpsters in the surrounding area were searched. Materials at the Sumter County landfill also were searched with the assistance of cadaver dogs.

Search efforts continued the next day with officers going through 230 tons of material that had been transferred from Sumter County to a landfill in Richland County.

Experts from the National Center of Exploited and Missing Children determined that there may have been two truckloads of materials transferred to Richland County that were not searched.

Sixty or more public and private sector employees are now involved daily as the search resumed this week.”

Agencies/Organizations Involved

Sumter Police Department

S.C. Law Enforcement Division

S.C. Sheriff’s Association and its members

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office

Sumter Fire Department

S.C. Forestry Commission

S.C. State Fire

S.C. Emergency Management Division

S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control

National Center for Missing and Exploited Children

Waste Management

McLeod Regional Medical Center