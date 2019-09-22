WATCH: Dabo, players discuss week four win over Charlotte

CLEMSON, S.C. (WOLO) — It was business as usual for the No. 1 Clemson Tigers, blowing out the Charlotte 49ers 52-10 to improve to 4-0 on the young season.

For head coach Dabo Swinney, this game was mainly about getting in as many players as possible for game experience. The Tigers played a school-record 111 players in the game, giving everyone some playing time.

Here’s what coach Swinney, backup quarterback Chase Brice, and offensive lineman Matt Bockhorst had to say after the win.