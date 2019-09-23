“Saying Grace” Hunger project aims to feed 100,000 in the Columbia community

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – If you’re looking for a way to impact your community, here’s a suggestion- start by saying grace.

On October 5, you can join over 600 volunteers as they come together to impact 100,000 people with hot healthy meals.

Officials with the “Saying Grace” Community Hunger Project say volunteers to include members of law enforcement, students, churches, business groups and community officials will converge on Spring Valley High School to assemble these meals.

"Saying Grace" Provide/Harvest Pack

Started in 2012 with members of Spring Valley Baptist Church who wanted to reach the community in a very tangible way, the project grew, it moved outside the walls of the church to a larger, readily accessible venue, Spring Valley High School. Since inception, a half million meals have been given to the community.

ALL packaged food remains in Richland and Kershaw counties.

Many of these meals go to school backpack programs in the area, including Richland School District Two and Kershaw County and Christian Assistance Bridge pantry.

To learn more visit: www.SayingGraceProject.com