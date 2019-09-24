Chapin couple celebrates 70 years of marriage

Chapin, S.C. (WOLO) — Tuesday marks an important milestone for one Chapin couple, as they celebrate 70 years of marriage.

Harold and Susie Hoffman were married 70 years ago on Sept. 24 in a small town in Illinois. After living in Pittsburgh for most of their marriage, they moved to South Carolina about 30 years ago.

But it all began decades ago when they met at Iowa State College. Harold, 93, and Susie, 92, both say it doesn’t feel like it’s been 70 years.

“I can’t imagine 70 years. Yes, 70 years,” said Susie.

“And she put up with me for that long,” said Harold.

“Yeah, it was tough sometimes,” said Susie.

In seven decades, the couple’s family has grown.

“We have three kids. We have 10 grandkids. And we have 14 great grand kids. Isn’t that something,” said Susie.

All these years later, the couple stays active and loves to dance.

“The Lord’s been good to us there too because we’re still active, we still square dance regularly,” said Harold.

“We just have been blessed. There’s just no other way to say it. We really have been blessed,” said Susie.

Their lives haven’t always been perfect, they’ve had fights and tough times. But their love always came first, and lessons were learned.

“Well I wouldn’t say we lived happily ever after, but happily most of every after,” said Susie.“I’ve learned a lot. I don’t know about him, but I’ve learned a lot.”

“I think we just have loved each other and have been very close knit,” said Harold.

The couple shared some advice as they look back on 70 years of marriage.

“I would say forget the times you have disputes, cause most of the times you don’t,” said Susie.

And 70 years later, their love is still going strong.

“I would wish everyone could have a life as we have had,” said Susie.

Susie actually designed and handmade her wedding dress, as well as her bridesmaid dresses.

Most of their family members have been in town celebrating the milestone the past few days, and the couple said they look forward to all the dances they’ll continue to have.