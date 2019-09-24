Columbia PD receives federal grant to create unit to fight gun violence

The Crime Gun Intelligence Unit is focused on improving collection and analysis involving gun crimes

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — With gun crime on the rise in Columbia, the Columbia Police Department is taking action to stop the problem right at the source.

The department received nearly $750,000 in federal grants to create a Crime Gun Intelligence Unit focused on getting the most common perpetrators of violence in the city off the streets.

Chief Skip Holbrook said with 80% of murders in Columbia caused by firearms (up from 64% two years earlier), it was time to act and create a unit solely focused on reducing the impact of gun crime in his city.

“There’s a prevalence of guns that’s really unprecedented. Our gun seizures have already exceeded those from the entire last year,” Chief Holbrook said.

With the help of Shot Spotter technology, Chief Holbrook says there have been more than 2,000 shots fired in the city this year, resulting in 9 people getting hit and three fatalities.

Now with the help of a grant worth more than $600,000 over the next three years facilitated through the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms as well as the Department of Justice, the department can try and tackle the growing violent trends right at the source.

“It’s really about us being more efficient, to collect our evidence, analyze our evidence, and then take action quickly with the goal to identify our offenders, our most prolific offenders, and break a shooting cycle,” Chief Holbrook said.

Jim Modzelewski, an Inspector with the Columbia Police Department, has been appointed the Program Coordinator for the CGIU. He says he hopes to have his team fully operational in the next three months.

Mayor Steve Benjamin says this initiative will not punish gun owners, but will focus on making sure those who perpetrate violent crimes will be taken to justice.

“This is not about guns. This is about the responsible use of those firearms and making sure the worst actors are addressed and are taken off the streets and that our citizens are able to enjoy the quality of life they deserve here in Columbia,” Mayor Benjamin said.

Columbia is one of eight cities across the country to receive the Crime Gun Intelligence Center grant.

Chief Holbrook says this new unit is an extension of the Project Safe Neighborhood Program and looks to make neighborhoods across the city safer.