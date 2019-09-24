Police: 11 year old drives 200 miles to live with man he met on Snapchat

Charleston, SC (Associated Press) —Police in Charleston say an 11 year old boy drove 200 miles, by himself with intentions on living with a man he met on Snap chat.

Police say they pulled the boy over just after midnight last night.

he said he took his brother’s car and drove from Simpsonville to Charleston.

Police then notified the boy’s father who drove down to pick him up.

The tablet the boy used to contact the man was kept by police as evidence.