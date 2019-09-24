WATCH: Dabo, players discuss week five matchup with UNC

CLEMSON, S.C. (WOLO) — As the defending national champions, the No. 1 Clemson Tigers know they enter each week of the 2019 season with a target on their backs. Week five in Chapel Hill, N.C. will be no exception.

The UNC Tar Heels currently sit at 2-2 through their first four games, but have made comebacks in all four games, including a come-from-behind win in week one over the South Carolina Gamecocks. Clemson is expecting a fight through all four quarters on the road this Saturday.

Today head coach Dabo Swinney, offensive lineman Jackson Carman and offensive lineman Tremayne Anchrum addressed the media to discuss the Tigers’ third ACC matchup of the season.

Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m..