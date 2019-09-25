Local Living: Time to strut at the Okra Strut

IRMO, SC (WOLO)– It’s time to Strut. So grab your calendar and let’s take a look at ‘Local Living’ with Crysty Vaughan.

Are you ready to go strutting?

It’s almost time for the 46th annual Irmo Okra Strut.

The event honors the slimy veggie!

It kicks off Friday September 27 at 6pm with a street dance and Saturday at 9am with the Okra Strut Parade.

You can enjoy the food, fun and crafts from 10am to 10pm in the Irmo Community Park, off Lake Murray Boulevard.

of course, there’s okra

If you’d like to head out to the Okra Strut, it’s all free, including admission and parking.

Friday September 27th 2019, 6:00pm – 11:00pm

Saturday September 28th 2019, 9:00am – 10:00pm

7507 Eastview Dr. Irmo, South Carolina 29063

For Okra Strut details and a map, click here https://okrastrut.com/