USC professor breaks down potential next steps of Trump impeachment inquiry

He says the next few weeks will play a big role in the investigation

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — With the House taking a look at impeachment options, the next few weeks could be very eventful for the Trump administration, according to Kirk Randazzo, the Head of the Political Science Department at the University of South Carolina.

Randazzo said several House committees could take many pieces of evidence into consideration, including the Mueller Report, tax returns, and potential whistleblower testimony concerning Trump’s dealings with Ukraine, when drafting articles of impeachment.

Donald Trump isn’t the first President to face possible impeachment proceedings, but Randazzo said partisan politics makes this process stand out.

“Now you have one party that is moving the investigation forward, and another that is defending the President at all costs,” Randazzo said.

That contrast is felt throughout the House, especially between members representing the Midlands on Capitol Hill.

Majority Whip Jim Clyburn (D-South Carolina) supports impeachment efforts, saying:

“My approach is always to proceed with reason and not emotion, which is why I have supported methodical oversight of this President in order to uncover evidence of any abuses of power. Recent revelations and allegations that the President used the power of his office to force a foreign government to attack a political rival, and may be directing subordinates to violate the law requiring the transmission of a whistleblower complaint to Congress, constitute an egregious violation of his constitutional duties. This is about protecting our national security, standing up for the rule of law, and patriotism. I support the official impeachment inquiry announced by the Speaker today.”

Meanwhile, Rep. Joe Wilson (R-South Carolina) says any impeachment investigation reflects how Democrats looks for any reason to remove Trump from the White House, saying:

“Since President Donald Trump was first elected, Democrats have been obsessively scraping for any sign of alleged wrongdoing by the Administration and citing impeachment. Every time a new accusation comes to light, it is backed by unsubstantiated evidence and later disproved. It is disappointing that instead of addressing issues truly affecting Americans, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi continues this divisive, baseless attack on President Trump.”

As investigations carry on over the next few weeks, Randazzo says it would be in the Democrats’ best interest to secure public support and more evidence by the end of the year.

“If this spills over into 2020, then it potentially becomes an election issue and that’s a calculation the Democrats hope to avoid,” Randazzo said.

Once the six House committees finish their Impeachment Investigation, Articles of Impeachment will be drafted. The full House will vote on those, and if the majority votes in favor of just one article, then the President will stand trial in front of the Senate and Chief Justice of the Supreme Court. In order for the President to be removed from office, they would need a two-thirds vote in the Senate.