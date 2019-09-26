Gamecocks head to Raleigh for Sunday scrimmage vs. N.C. State

COLUMBIA – The Gamecock baseball team will play the first of its two fall scrimmages against outside competition this Sunday (Sept. 29) when the Gamecocks travel to Raleigh, N.C., to face North Carolina State. First pitch at Doak Field at Dail Park is set for 2 p.m.

This is the second year the NCAA is allowing Division I baseball teams to play two fall scrimmages against outside competition. The Gamecocks host Georgia Tech on Sunday, Oct. 20 at 1:30 p.m.

North Carolina State is coming off a 42-19 season and a trip to the NCAA Greenville Regional. Tyler McDonough returns for the Wolfpack after hitting .320 with 14 doubles, five home runs and 47 RBI in 2019. Patrick Bailey also is back after hitting 10 home runs for N.C. State last season. On the mound, Reid Johnston was 6-2 with a 3.71 ERA and 65 strikeouts in 77.2 innings pitched.

Admission is free for the scrimmage.

The Gamecocks will scrimmage at Founders Park this Friday (Sept. 27) at 3:15 p.m. All scrimmages are free and open to the public.