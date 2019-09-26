Hire Me SC Employer Summit aims to help build inclusive work forces for disabled individuals

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Learn how to build an inclusive work force for people with disabilities at the Hire Me SC Employer Summit.

The summit begins Wednesday, October 2, at the Palmetto Club on Sumter Street, from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Curtis spoke with the event coordinator Sarah Nichols from Able SC, who says the event will have opportunities for employers to network, strategies and tips to help strengthen the work force for disabled individuals.

For more information on the event and ticket prices, visit the Hire Me SC Employer Summit’s website by clicking here.