National group upset over Governor’s Prayers during Hurricane Dorian Preparations

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — A national organization says the Governor is violating the constitution by holding prayers before press conferences.

The Freedom From Religion Foundation sent a letter to the Governor’s office concerning two prayers that took place before press conferences concerning Hurricane Dorian.

A spokesperson for the Governor says as long as Henry McMaster is Governor and the state has to prepare for dangerous storms there will be a chaplain saying prayers before press conferences.