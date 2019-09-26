New window donated after bullet goes into living room of elderly Columbia woman

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO) — On Thursday, an elderly woman in Columbia had her window replaced free of charge after a bullet went through it earlier this year.

Back in February, Lilly Neil was in her living room when shots were fired during a party across the street.

“I don’t know, I was nervous, scared,” said Neil. “At the time, I didn’t know it had came through the window, and I jumped up and I went to the window to the opposite side, to the right. And I said ‘oh!’ I thought the bullet come close to the yard or something, or hit the car. But it didn’t the bullet had came in my house.”

“We’re not exactly sure who did it. But thankfully, she had moved from a chair she was sitting just prior to this, or Ms. Neil very likely could have become another statistic here in Richland Co. from gun violence,” said Richland Co. Coroner Gary Watts.

Seven months later, the hole remained. With winter approaching, she was concerned over the hole into her home.

“She was concerned about winter coming on, and the high bills and stuff that were going to affect her. And she lives here on a fixed income,” said Watts.

Neil contacted the coroner’s office about a month ago, and someone in the office contacted Century Glass. Century Glass donated the window replacement.

“To be able to just do something nice and give back. The community has been very good to us and we want to be very good to our community,” said Randy Wright, Owner of Century Glass.

The bullet hole is a reminder of the shootings that happen in Richland Co.

“This is a community problem, this is not just a law enforcement problem. We need to do everything we can as a community to stop this. If you see something, call somebody,” said Watts.

Call somebody, so that no other elderly woman feels unsafe in her own home.

“Deeply, deeply thank you very much for making it safe for me to live in my home,” said Neil.