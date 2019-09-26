Where to get your free vaccinations before flu season hits

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — Like it or not, flu season is right around the corner and you want to make sure are ready before it starts making the rounds.

Influenza activity typically starts to increase in October and peaks between December and February. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention CDC says about eight percent of Americans get the flu each year.

The best protection is to get your flu shot early, wash your hands frequently, and keep them away from your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Several locations are offering those vaccinations free of charge. Tomorrow, Friday September 27th, The Richland Public Library (Main) (1431 Assembly St, Columbia, SC 29201) is partnering with Walgreens.

Richland Library Vaccination: Friday, September 27, 2019 from 10:00AM – 1PM in the Auditorium

Prisma Health (Midlands) Vaccinations: Prisma Health (Midlands) will also be offering free flu shots and various locations throughout the Midlands beginning Sunday, September 29th at Bibleway Church on Atlas Road (2440 Atlas Rd, Columbia, SC 29209) We have a complete list each location and time you can get a free flu shot

