Go off to see the wizard at the wonderful “Museum of Oz!”

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – You can follow the yellow brick road all the way to the Museum of Oz!

The event begins at the South Carolina State Museum on September 28.

Curtis got a chance to become the wizard of Oz at the South Carolina State Museum!

Every Saturday starting September 28 until October 26, the museum will host a number of family friendly activities including scavenger hunts and a chance to meet Wizard of Oz characters.

More fun-filled events will take place at the wonderful world of Oz till November 3.

For more details, visit the Museum of Oz’s website by clicking here.