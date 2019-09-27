Local Living: Concerts in Columbia and Peace in the Park

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) Looking for activities this weekend? Here’s our Crysty Vaughan with a look at ‘Local Living’.

If you’re in the mood for a concert, country superstar Carrie Underwood will be here this weekend.

She’s bringing her ‘Cry Pretty Tour 360’ to the Capital City.

The concert is Sunday at 7pm at Colonial Life Arena. For ticket info click here https://www.coloniallifearena.com/events/detail/carrie-underwood

And that’s not all country music fans.

Jason Aldean will be kicking off the ‘We Back Tour’ with a stop right here in Columbia on January 30th at Colonial Life Arena.

For information click here https://www.coloniallifearena.com/events/detail/jason-aldean

Happening Sunday, it’s Peace in the Park. Interfaith Partners of South Carolina and Interfaith Initiatives of UofSC will hold the annual Peace in the Park Festival this Sunday, from 12:30 pm to 4:30 pm.

The event is part of USCs family weekend and will take place on campus at Davis Field off Greene Street, next to the Russell House.

Peace in the park is free. For information check here : http://www.interfaithpartnersofsc.org.