Thousands raised to help Army veteran after losing leg in suspected drunk driving crash

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO) — More than $15,000 has been raised in just days for one local veteran who lost his leg after being hit by an alleged drunk driver.

Everette Scott was hit early Sunday morning on Garners Ferry Road heading toward Columbia. Cynthia Sims, 62, is suspected of driving drunk, crossing the median and hitting Everette while he was on his motorcycle.

“She passed them a few miles back, and came up to this light, and made a U-turn and never corrected her wheel and hit him in the middle, almost head on,”said Brianna Scott, Everette’s niece. “We’re glad that he’s still alive, but it’s hard to deal with it.”

Broken pieces from Everette’s motorcycle now scatter the side of the road where Sims crashed into him.

“He had recently bought a brand new helmet, and that pretty much saved his life,” said Brianna. He was also wearing his leather jacket, which Brianna said saved him from possibly also losing his arm.

Since the crash, support has poured into a GoFundMe to help with his medical expenses.

“He served two tours in Afghanistan, he was a firefighter. He was still in the reserves. He played the drums at church every Sunday, helped older people in his community,” said Brianna. “He has a lot of love and support, obviously. He raised over $12,000 in the first 24 hours.”

Everette is also a father to a young girl.

“He has a two-year-old daughter. I know she’s going to be devastated when she finally sees him. She’s used to her dad running around behind her. He’s not going to be able to do that for awhile,” said Brianna.

Everette not only lost his leg, but shattered his pelvis and had to have plates put in.

“He’s in good spirits, he’s stable. They’re not done with surgeries, he’s going to have several more surgeries. His leg did have to be amputated mid-thigh,” said Brianna.

The generosity and support for Everette continues, as he faces a long road to recovery.

“He’s grateful for life in general. He’s very happy to be alive. We know that he’s happy to be alive. We know that he appreciates our love and support,” said Brianna.

It’s been not even a week since the crash and since he lost his leg; but Everette already intends on being an advocate against drunk driving.

“Don’t drink and drive. Think about other people than yourself. She suffered no injuries. And he has to deal with this for the rest of his life,” said Brianna.

Sims faces a felony DUI and currently remains in custody.

If you’d like to donate to Everette Scott’s GoFundMe, click here.