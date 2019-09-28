Democratic Presidential candidate Cory Booker to hold ‘Booker Block Party’ in SC

Columbia,SC (WOLO)— Democratic Presidential candidate Cory Booker is returning to the Palmetto state this weekend.

The New Jersey Senator is scheduled to visit South Carolina Sunday, September 29th for another chance to meet members of the community as he campaign for U.S. Senate candidate Jaime Harrison.

Booker will speak with volunteers at what is being dubbed the “Booker Block Party” at his campaign’s Columbia office, while he puts his support behind Harrison’s “Path to 60”, the official campaign kick-off taking place in Orangeburg, SC.

South Carolina State Director Christale Spain says,

“We are looking forward to this upcoming trip and the opportunity for Cory to engage with supporters and voters alike,”….“Our campaign is committed to pressing forward and winning the South Carolina primary on Cory’s road to the White House. Attending the campaign kick-off and supporting his long-time friend Jaime Harrison is also something Cory is looking forward to.”

The Booker Block Party will take place Sunday September 29th, at the Democratic Candidates SC headquarters located at 2361 Taylor Street, Columbia,SC 29204 at 2PM. Doors will open at 1PM.

Public RSVP here

The block party will be followed by Jaime Harrison’s U.S. Senate Campaign Official Kick-Off. That event will take place at Memorial Plaza, in Orangeburg, SC 29115 later that day. Doors open at 3:00 PM

Public RSVP here