Lexington Co. Coroner identifies motorcyclist killed in hit and run

LEXINGTON,SC (WOLO)- A motorcyclist is dead after a hit and run on I-20 in Lexington Saturday night.

The wreck happened on I-20 Westbound near exit 63 shortly before 10:00p.m.

Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher has identified the motorcyclist as Jeffrey Jay Wurtz, 44, of Columbia. Wurtz was pronounced dead at the scene from his injuries, according to Fisher.

Officials say Wurtz was not wearing a helmet and appeared to have laid down his motorcycle prior to being struck by a vehicle.

The driver of that vehicle did not stop.

The incident is under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.