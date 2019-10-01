President Trump approves Gov. McMaster’s request for Dorian federal aid

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — President Donald Trump has approved Governor Henry McMaster’s request for federal aid following hurricane Dorian.

The federal aid will be used across 11 coastal counties to supplement emergency work and replace damaged facilities.

The federal emergency management agency’s public assistance program helps reimburse local governments, state agencies, and private non-profit organizations for certain expenses they have incurred during large-scale emergencies.