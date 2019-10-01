Round up fun with Food Truck Rodeo at Epworth Children’s Home

Our Crysty Vaughan has a feast for food truck lovers in her look at 'Local Living'.

The Epworth Children’s Home is hosting its annual Food Truck Rodeo.

You can round up some good grub for a good cause Tuesday night at the Epworth Children’s Home ‘Food Truck Rodeo’.

Food trucks from across the midlands will be at Epworth from 5pm-8pm Tuesday night.

The Food Truck Rodeo will be held off Millwood Avenue in the 2900 block.

Admission is free but donations will be accepted.

Organizers say there will also be games, music and plenty of green space to bring a picnic blanket for your family and friends.

For more information visit, www.epworthchildren’s home.org .