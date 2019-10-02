Missing woman last seen at Killian Road Kroger

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – Deputies with the Richland County Sheriff’s Department need the public’s help locating a 68-year-old woman who was last seen at a Killian Road grocery store.

According to law enforcement, Betty Jean Robinson was at Kroger on October 1 between 6:30 and 8:30 p.m. where she was asking about the bus schedule.

She was wearing a blue and white tank top, black pants and a gray jacket with flowers on the sleeves.

Deputies say Robinson has a medical condition and is need of her medications.

If you have any information on Ms. Robinson’s whereabouts, please call (803) 576-3000 or 911.