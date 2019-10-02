The Lourie Center hosts the 2019 Fall Festival on October 4!

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Bring the family to have some fun with the Lourie Center at the 2019 Fall Festival on October 4.

The free event kicks off Friday at the Lourie Center from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Lourie Center’s Executive Director Sandra Owensby and teacher Claudia Williams talked to Curtis about many activities going on at the festival.

Guests can get health screenings, flu shots, as well as enjoy some live entertainment from multiple artists.

For more information on this event and many others, visit the Lourie Center’s website by clicking here.