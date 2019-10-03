SCDOT preparing to start work on I-26 expansion this spring

The project should be completed by 2024

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) —In just a few months, parts of I-26 will undergo a face-lift.

The South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) says parts of the highway between the Columbia area and Newberry County will be stretched to three and in some areas four lanes on each side.

As more and more cars zip down I-26, DOT officials said the time was right to give drivers more space on the roads.

“We’ll increase from two lanes in each direction to four lanes in each direction from about Exit 101 to Exit 97, and it will be an increase from two to three lanes from 97 to Exit 85,” said Brad Reynolds, the I-26 Project Manager for the SCDOT.

Reynolds anticipates work on the project will begin around April, and should help ease traffic coming in and out of downtown Columbia.

“The existing traffic volumes that we have throughout the Columbia area are already high enough for the widening and this is going to accept additional growth as it moves towards Chapin and that area and towards Greenville,” Reynolds said.

The project will be divided into three different stages, and should be complete by 2024.

As his team starts to prepare the road for construction, Reynolds says drivers should be ready to add a few minutes to their commute this spring.

“It’s very important as you go into the construction areas to obey the speed limit signs and just be patient. It’s a long process. It’s going to be four years of construction out there so you’re just going to have to be patient and wait for it to get completed. It’ll be a good project once it’s all said and done,” Reynolds said.

Reynolds says crews should start work on the first construction zone, between mile markers 85 and 91, at some point in April.