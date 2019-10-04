Democratic Presidential candidate Kamala Harris returns to SC

Columbia,SC (WOLO)—- With South Carolina having the first in the South Primary, it’s no surprise Democratic candidates on the campaign trail continue to make the Palmetto State an important stop.

Saturday October 5, 2019, Kamala Harris will return to South Carolina for the eleventh time. During this visit Harris will headline the Charleston County Democratic Party’s Blue Jamboree.

While in South Carolina, Harris will also hold a town hall in Beaufort County to meet, greet and speak with potential voters about her campaign platform.

Dates, times, locations and public registration to attend the events are detailed below.

Saturday, October 5

Charleston County Democratic Party’s Blue Jamboree which is being held at 11:10 AM (arrival time) Harris howeveris not scheduled to speak at the event untik, 1:05 PM.

The Blue Jamboree will take place at The Bend in North Charleston,( 3775 Azalea Dr, North Charleston, SC 29405) to RSVP for this event click below:

PUBLIC RSVP LINK

The Beaufort County Town Hall will follow beginning at 4:30PM when doors open to the public. The program itself will kick off at 5PM.

The Town Hall will be held at the University of South Carolina – Bluffton, Recreation Center, (1 University Blvd, Bluffton, SC 29909)

To RSVP, click on the link below:

PUBLIC RSVP LINK