Search underway for escaped Hampton County inmates

Authorities say inmates are considered dangerous

Craig Housey (L) and James Williams (R)

(WJCL) – The Hampton County Sheriff’s Office is warning the towns of Varnville and Hampton to be on the look out for two “dangerous” inmates who escaped from the Hampton County Detention Center.

Officials say the inmates are Craig Housey and and James Williams and both were in jail for attempted murder.

Residents in the area are asked to keep all of their doors and vehicles locked and secure.

Hampton County School District One says all of their schools are on soft lock down which means the doors are locked and students are not allowed to go outside.