Fight the Flu: Free Flu Shots with Prisma Health

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Prisma Health Children’s Hospital of the Midlands is offering free flu shots to help protect parents and kids from the flu season.

ABC Columbia’s Curtis Wilson spoke with Dr. Anna-Kathryn Burch from the hospital to talk about the flu and the many locations that are giving free flu shots this month. The flu shot is available for anyone six months and older.

For a complete list of locations, please visit Prisma Health Children’s Hospital’s website by clicking here.