Funeral services set for fallen Lexington firefighter

LEXINGTON, SC (WOLO)-Services for a Lexington firefighter who was killed in the line of duty will be held on Tuesday.

According to Barr-Price Funeral Home and Crematorium, Paul Edwin Quattlebaum, Jr., 46, services will be conducted 4:00 p.m. Tuesday at the Batesburg-Leesville High School Fine Arts Center (600 Summerland Ave., Batesburg-Leesville SC).

The family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Monday at Barr-Price Funeral Home and Crematorium, Historic Batesburg-Leesville Chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Jeffrey Vaden Chavis House, c/o Burn Foundation of America, 3614 J. Dewey Gray Circle, Building C, Augusta, GA 30309.

Quattlebaum was fatally struck by a semi-truck while responding to a motor-vehicle collision Friday afternoon.

Quattlebaum’s unit was dispatched to a medical call just before 3:30 p.m. While en route, Quattlebaum and his partner came upon a motor-vehicle collision near the 5200 block of Fairview Road and stopped to check on those involved. While performing his duty, Quattlebaum was hit by the semi-truck.

After receiving medical care on scene, Lexington County EMS transported Quattlebaum to a nearby hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.