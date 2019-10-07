Gamecocks will have to wait on game time: Six day window taken for UofSC v Florida

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–Don’t make plans just yet for the battle between the Gamecocks and the Gators.

According to a release from South Carolina Athletics, the decision on game time and television network for the South Carolina – Florida football game, scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 19, at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia, has been placed on hold as CBS has elected to use a six-day selection window, the Southeastern Conference announced.

The games being held for selection are Florida at South Carolina, LSU at Mississippi State and Kentucky at Georgia.

These games will be televised as follows:

Florida at South Carolina: CBS at 3:30 ET, ESPN at Noon ET or ESPN at 6:00 ET

LSU at Mississippi State: CBS at 3:30 ET, ESPN at Noon ET or ESPN at 6:00 ET

Kentucky at Georgia: CBS at 3:30 ET or ESPN at 6:00 ET

The final decision on the game time and television network will be made after the Saturday, Oct. 12, games are completed, according to a release.

An important reminder if you are headed to the game, plan accordingly, the South Carolina State Fair is underway.

Officials say traffic will be heavier than usual and parking around the stadium and fairgrounds will be at a premium. More information regarding parking options will be announced at a later date, according to the release.