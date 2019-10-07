What’s New at the South Carolina State Fair?

COLUMBIA SC (WOLO)- You can celebrate 150 years of South Carolina’s State Fair starting Wednesday, October 6th but you can also celebrate new things coming to the fair as well.

Curtis talks with South Carolina State Fairs General Manager Nancy Smith, who talks about new foods, new attractions and the “Circus at the Fair”.

You can get discount tickets for Wednesday online here and you can also skip the line by purchasing your tickets ahead of time.

The fair will be here October 9th through the 20th.