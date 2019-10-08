U.S. diplomat’s wife, with SC ties, wanted for fatal collision in the UK

UNITED KINGDOM (WOLO/WJBF/ABC News) – A United States diplomat’s wife, with ties to Aiken, South Carolina, is wanted for a collision in the United Kingdom that killed a teenager.

According to the Aiken Standard, Anne Goodwin-Sacoolas, is a graduate from South Aiken High School and University of South Carolina.

Investigators say on August 27 in Croughton, England, she’s accused of driving her Black Volvo XC90 on the wrong side of the road when she struck Harry Dunn, 19, who was riding a Kawasaki motorcycle.

Authorities say Dunn later died from his injuries at a hospital near Oxford.

According to ABC affiliate WJBF, UK authorities say Sacoolas has diplomatic immunity after leaving the country, but is urged to return to the United Kingdom to face charges.

The Augusta Chronicle reports she married Jonathan Sacoolas in 2003, who’s a U.S. intelligence official working out of the Royal Air Force Croughton base.

According to ABC News, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson identified Sacoolas as the suspect and says he will personally raise the issue with President Donald Trump if she doesn’t return to the UK.