ABC Columbia takes to the sky in 150 foot high Ferris Wheel at Fair

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–ABC Columbia’s Josh Berry got a sneak peak at the new ride, the ‘150 celebration wheel’.

The ferris wheel will be making its North American ride debut here in Columbia.

According to the fair, the 150 foot high Ferris Wheel includes 36 temperature-regulated gondolas.

The South Carolina State Fair runs October 9- 20.

For more on the State Fair, dates, times, tickets, just click here https://www.scstatefair.org/