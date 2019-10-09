CAE reports steady growth in 2019 passenger traffic

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO) — More passengers are flying through Columbia Metropolitan Airport, and there’s even been a reported increase in just the past few months.

Thousands of flyers pass through CAE each day, and those numbers continue to rise. According to a press release, passenger traffic in August increased 9.15% over July with 120,648 passengers traveling that month.

“2018, that was the best year the airport has seen in over a decade. We were up 11%. Right now we’re tracking to be up 17% to 19% over 2018 so we’re very excited,” said Michael Gula, Executive Director of CAE.

Adding more nonstop flights to major cities across the U.S. is a contributing factor to the rise in passengers at CAE.

“The more the community supports the airport, the more willing the airlines are to add flights and reduce rates,” said Gula. “We’re excited to start the Miami service in December, we think that’s going to do really well.”

Columbia is home to both a prominent university and Army base, which both contribute to that increase as well.

“70% of our travelers are business travelers. 20% is actually military, and then 10% is leisure at the current time,” said Gula.

Renovations are continuing at the airport, like a new parking guidance system in the garage.

“Above each spot there will be and LED light, so as soon as you look down the row you’re going to know, if there’s a green light on, you got an open spot,” said Gula.

Those new projects help the traveling experience, for passengers traveling through Columbia.

“We have a wonderful facility and our hometown should be proud of it. It’s clean, it’s easy to get in and out, and you can get through security checkpoint in just a few minutes,” said Gula.