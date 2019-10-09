IKEA recalls infant bibs due to choking hazard

(CNN) — IKEA has recalled seven-thousand infant bibs that could become a choking hazard for babies.

Te company says there are concerns that parts of the snap closure on the “matvra” bibs can fall off. IKEA says it received two reports of that happening, but no injuries were reported.

The bibs come two in a pack and are pink and blue like the ones you see here. Other colors of similar bibs are not at risk.

IKEA is asking consumers to stop using the bibs and return them to any store for a refund.