Man dies days after wife in motorcycle accident on U.S. Highway 378

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – The second person involved in a motorcycle versus deer accident has died.

Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher has identified the victim as James Derek Payne, 54, of Lexington.

Payne dead at an area hospital due to his injuries on Wednesday morning, Fisher said.

He was operating the motorcycle on October 5 just before noon on U.S. 378 when it struck a deer that ran into the roadway, his wife Ruth Hunt Payne, was the passenger and died at the scene, Fisher said.

The Payne’s were wearing helmets.

The accident was investigated by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.