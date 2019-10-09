Men charged with throwing cell phones, ecstasy other contraband over a fence

COLUMBIA, S.C. (PRESS RELEASE) – The S.C. Department of Corrections Police Services released the arrest warrants today for two men charged with throwing contraband over a fence at Lieber Correctional Institution.

The men, Dominique Antwuan Montgomery, 29, of Charleston, and Terry Jamal Whittaker, 25, of Goose Creek, are both charged with trafficking in ecstasy 100 doses or more, furnishing a prisoner with contraband and criminal conspiracy.

A Dorchester County sheriff’s lieutenant saw three men throwing packages over a fence at Lieber on Monday. After a brief chase, Montgomery and Whittaker were arrested. A third man remains at large.

Officers at Lieber recovered three packages, which contained 11 cell phones, 200 doses of ecstasy and 77 packages of tobacco wrappers.