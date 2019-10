Styled by Naida partners with Dillard’s to host bra fittings in support of breast cancer research

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) Styled by Naida is partnering with Dillard’s to help women find the perfect bra size on Friday, October 11.

The bra fitting event is happening from 4 to 6 p.m. at 607 Lady Street. Naida Rutherford says during the event, purchases from Naida’s Closet will benefit breast cancer research.

For more information, contact Naida Rutherford HERE