Kershaw Co. veteran with no family given full military honors at burial

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO) — Dozens of community members came out to show their support and stand in as family members, for one local veteran as he was laid to rest on Friday.

Army Specialist Ronald Baker Thomas was honorably discharged after serving overseas in the Vietnam era. He was given full military honors at a ceremony at Fort Jackson National Cemetery.

“We’ve had people from North Carolina, Georgia, South Carolina, that have all come together for one common cause,” said William Lynch, Program Director with the Dignity Memorial Homeless Veterans Burial Program. “It gives them a purpose to come out and salute one of their fallen brothers or sisters, and send them off with family.”

Thomas died in his Kershaw Co. home last month.

“He was on the floor in his house, had passed away. He’d been there approximately two weeks,” said Kershaw Co. Coroner David West.

The Kershaw Co. Coroner’s Office ruled that Thomas died from heart issues. No next of kin could be located.

“We researched everything on family members. He was out of North Carolina, but far as that goes we found nothing,” said West.

West received Thomas’ folded American Flag during the ceremony on Friday.

“Maybe somebody will come forward, we can give it to them. If not, it’ll be left in the Kershaw Co. Coroner’s Office even after I leave,” said West.

Thomas is now buried at Fort Jackson National Cemetery, after getting the respectful burial veterans deserve.

“Every unclaimed veteran that we inter here, their stone will say that they will never be forgotten. And we want to ensure that by having these services, and inviting the public out to serve as family that they will not be forgotten,” said Lynch.

This is the seventh unclaimed veteran to be laid to rest since the Homeless Veterans Burial program began locally in July 2018.