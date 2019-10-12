Ready to eat chicken pot pies recalled over potential listeria
Columbia ,SC (WOLO)—- You may want to double check your freezer if you bought the ready to eat chicken from several retailer stores.
According to the USDA, major distributors like Trader Joe’s, Aldi, Kroger, and others sold the possibly listeria contaminated chicken products, from Tip Top Inc.
The company, based out of Rockmart, Georgia, issued a nationwide recall in for frozen, cooked, diced, and shredded chicken products. That recall has now been updated after USDA officials say they discovered that other products (including deli chicken salad) could possibly be contaminated as well.
In addition to Trader Joe’s, Aldi, and Kroger, Target and other supermarkets and retailers may have been affected including Giant Supermarket, Kroger, Food Lion, Harris Teeter, Bi-Lo, Piggly Wiggly, Kings Supermarket, and Jersey Mike’s and more.
The recall includes Duke Chicken Salad, Clean Eatz Baja Pineapple Chicken, SpringGlen Fresh Foods Chunky White Meat Chicken Salad, Nutrisystem Three Cheese Chicken, Private Selection Butter Chicken Spring Rolls, and Trader Joe’s Chicken Pot Pie.
You can find a complete list of all of the products and retailers involved in the recall by clicking here: USDA recall page.
USDA is asking any consumers that purchased the products that were produced between January 21st through September 24th should be thrown out.
Health officials say there have been no reported cases of anyone having adverse reactions to the products.