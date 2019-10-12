Ready to eat chicken pot pies recalled over potential listeria

The recall includes Duke Chicken Salad, Clean Eatz Baja Pineapple Chicken, SpringGlen Fresh Foods Chunky White Meat Chicken Salad, Nutrisystem Three Cheese Chicken, Private Selection Butter Chicken Spring Rolls, and Trader Joe’s Chicken Pot Pie.

You can find a complete list of all of the products and retailers involved in the recall by clicking here: USDA recall page.

USDA is asking any consumers that purchased the products that were produced between January 21st through September 24th should be thrown out.

Health officials say there have been no reported cases of anyone having adverse reactions to the products.