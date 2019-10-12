SC State Fair releases Safety statement , no shots fired

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–) Officials at the South Carolina State Fair released a statement about unfounded reports of shots fired Saturday night.

Below is the full Safety statement from South Carolina State Fair general manager, Nancy Smith:

“Earlier tonight (Oct. 12) – The SC State Fair experienced young adults running through the grounds in waves, which created a disruption and understandably anxiety for our patrons.

“We have confirmed with several area law enforcement agencies that no shots were fired on the fairgrounds and, fortunately, no serious injuries occurred.

“Law enforcement was able to bring the situation under control in a timely manner and in an abundance of caution, we decided to close our Midway at 11 p.m.

“We are very grateful for the efforts of the Richland County Sheriff’s Department and the South Carolina Highway Patrol. We will remain diligent in our efforts to maintain the highest customer safety standards that fairgoers have become accustomed to.

“As J. T. McLawhorn, President and CEO of the Columbia Urban League reminded us….The fair is much like a sanctuary. Violence has no place in a sanctuary and therefore violence has no place at the SC State Fair.

“As with all our other security measures, our youth admission policy remains in place, and we will continue to stringently enforce that policy.”