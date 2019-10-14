‘Blessed to still be here,’ Army veteran thankful to be alive after losing leg in suspected drunk driving crash

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO) — Last month, Everette Scott was riding his motorcycle with friends when he was hit on Garners Ferry Road by an alleged drunk driver. But throughout the situation, he’s remained positive and an inspiration to friends and family.

“It was unthinkable. Unimaginable. Blink of an eye,” said Everette.

It happened on Sept. 22 when Cynthia Sims, 62, allegedly drove drunk and hit Everette on his motorcycle. She was not injured.

“I felt me rolling on the ground, sliding. I knew when I stopped, and when I stopped I went to go get up and I realized my leg was gone,” said Everette.

He lost his leg and shattered his pelvis, among other injuries.

“It could’ve been a lot worse than the leg and the other injuries that I have. But I’m just blessed to still be here and be normal, minus the leg,” he said.

Everette served two tours in Afghanistan, was a former firefighter, and was still in the reserves. But through it all, he’s managed to remain positive.

“I’m not going to dwell on not having a leg. I’m going to focus on what I’m going to do when I get my new one,” said Everette.

“Everette is such a positive person, in all aspects, and he is honestly been helping us to feel better about the situation,” said Toyya Brawley Gray, Everette’s cousin and attorney.

A GoFundMe has raised almost $20,000 to help with the medical expenses.

“It was amazing, the outpour of support. I would’ve never imagined it,” said Everette.

“For me, it just shows how much people love him and support him no matter what he goes through and how much my family is so strong,” said Brianna Scott, Everette’s niece.

Everette has his family’s love and strength to help him, as he uses this tragedy to try and change the lives of others.

“I’m going to be an advocate against drunk driving. Share my story, hopefully I can inspire some lives and save some lives,” said Everette.

Sims remains in custody, and faces a felony DUI.

The GoFundMe to help with medical expenses is still active, you can click here to donate or for more information.