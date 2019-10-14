City of Columbia to host All Access Columbia workshop on social media

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The City of Columbia wants to hear from you. City officials are hosting a workshop to help you and your children learn more about internet safety.

According to the city, the All Access Columbia workshop in November by the Community Development Department will include Social Media & Internet Safety Tips for adults and kids along with Healthy Cooking for the Holidays.

These workshops are held on a quarterly basis and offer topics that engage, enhance and empower our citizens and communities, say officials.

The All Access Columbia workshop will be held on Thursday, November 7, 2019, at Hampton Park, 1117 Brandon Avenue Columbia, SC 29209 from 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

This workshop is free, but registration is encouraged. To register for the All Access Columbia workshop, please visit https://gate.columbiasc.gov/AAC2019/ or contact the Community Development Department at 803.545.3373.

