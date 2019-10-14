RICHLAND CO., S.C. (WOLO) – Richland County deputies say a child has been found safe after a suspect stole a vehicle with the kid inside this morning.

Authorities say the vehicle was stolen around 7 a.m. on Alexander Pointe Drive.

According to investigators, the child was dropped off on Garners Ferry Road, with no injuries reported.

Officials say the child was reunited with family.

According to deputies, the stolen vehicle, a 2017 Silver Jeep Cherokee with an SC tag RBM503, has not been recovered and the suspect is still at large.

If you have any information, call CrimeStoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.