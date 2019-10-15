Local Living: Dishing on Restaurant Week and the State Fair!

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– In our look at Local Living: Are you looking to try some new places for dinner?

Now is your chance, it’s Restaurant Week in Columbia!

The food festival gives you a chance to sample all the different menus right here in the midlands, and try their specials.

Restaurants tend to fill up quickly during the week, so reservations are recommended.

Restaurant week runs through October 20th. Here’s a link to participating restaurants: https://restaurantweeksouthcarolina.com/city/columbia/

And we’re headed to the State Fair as we continue our look at Local Living.

If you are in the mood for cotton candy and midway rides we’re heading to the South Carolina State Fair.

The State Fair is offering some ‘fair’ deals this week.

If you have little ones, all children five and under will be admitted free.

Plus, it’s Senior Day everyday. Those 55 and older get into the Fair for seven dollars.

The State Fair runs through October 20th. For more information just click here https://www.scstatefair.org/