New exhibition at Columbia Museum of Art will celebrate history, culture of hip-hop in S.C.

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO) — There’s a new exhibition coming to the Columbia Museum of Art that’s a first of its kind. The ‘Tribe’ project will celebrate the culture and history of hip-hop in South Carolina.

The exhibition will open in 2020, but as part of the project a new album will be released this Nov.

“It’s called ‘Tribe,’ and it’s a celebration of hip-hop in South Carolina over the past four decades,” said Jackie Adams, Director of Education and Engagement with the Columbia Museum of Art.

Tribe will feature not only music by rappers and DJ’s, but all of the different elements that are considered part of the hip-hop culture.

“So you’re going to see everything from examples of graffiti by local graffiti artists, to posters, audio and visual material that has been curated and culminated over the past four decades,” said Adams.

This is the first time the museum is featuring this genre.

“We’ve explored rock music, we’ve explored lots of different genres; jazz, classic. This is the first time we’re going to actually delve into hip-hop. Which, you know, is timely,” said Adams.

“It’s a special time when an institution like the Columbia Museum of Art is moving in a modern fashion, and wants to include a very new culture like hip-hop,” said FatRat Da Czar, founder of Love, Peace & Hip-Hop.

The exhibit will celebrate new artists around the state, and pioneers from the past few decades.

“Hip-Hop obviously isn’t even 50 years old yet. So a lot of the people that put it down may have never been properly honored,” said FatRat Da Czar.

‘Tribe’ will feature the impact of South Carolina artists in the hip-hop community.

“I hope they’re proud about what South Carolina has done,” said FatRat Da Czar.

The exhibition is set to open Jan. 12 and will run through April. The ‘Tribe’ album will be released Nov. 15, and on that day FatRat Da Czar will be performing songs live at the Museum for ‘Arts and Draughts.’

