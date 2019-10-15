State Fair Fun and Food!

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–The South Carolina State Fair features rides, exhibits fun and of course food!

ABC Columbia is taking you out to the midway for a look at some of the tasty treats.

Our Dave Aiken sampled some of the fried delights, with nearly 100 food stands there might be something for everyone.

Check out the Double Dog Corndog and the Birthday Cake Funnel Cake.

For a look at the foods and the South Carolina State Fair daily promotions and information, just click here: https://www.scstatefair.org